Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
12. Central Nervous System
Brain
Memory- Long-term Memory and Consolidation
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:59
Long-Term Potentiation (LTP)
Neuroscientifically Challenged
470
04:25
Memory and the Hippocampus
BioBrainBuddies
11
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.