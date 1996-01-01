23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
Problem 29
A baby is admitted to the hospital with a history of diarrhea and watery feces occurring over the last three days. The baby has sunken fontanelles (the not yet ossified spaces between skull bones in infants), indicating extreme dehydration. Tests indicate that the baby has a bacterium-induced colitis, and antibiotics are prescribed. Because of the baby's loss of intestinal juices, do you think that his blood pH would indicate acidosis or alkalosis? Explain your reasoning.
