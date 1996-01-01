8. Joints
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Synchondroses can be either synarthroses or amphiarthroses.
B
Synchondroses are more functionally similar to syndesmoses than gomphoses.
C
Synchondroses can be found in both the axial and appendicular skeleton.
D
All statements are true.
