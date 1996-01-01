4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Together the basal lamina and the reticular lamina make up the _____________________. The basal lamina is produced by the _________________, while the reticular lamina is produced by the ____________________.
Basement membrane, epithelial tissue, connective tissue.
Apical surface, epithelial tissue, connective tissue.
Basement membrane, connective tissue, epithelial tissue.
Apical surface, connective tissue, epithelial tissue.
