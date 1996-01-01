20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
Problem 20.2b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Carla presents to her physician with a complaint of swollen axillary lymph nodes. Her physician performs a breast exam and finds a tumor on the same side as the swollen nodes.
b. Carla undergoes surgery to have the tumor and affected lymph nodes and surrounding lymphatic vessels removed. Predict any complications Carla might have after the surgery that could arise from removal of the lymph nodes and vessels.
