1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
Multiple Choice

Situs inversus is a rare genetic condition in which the internal organs are on the opposite side of the body compared to their normal position. When all the organs are in this flipped position, the organs can often function as normal. Is Situs Inversus a variation of normal anatomy or normal physiology?

