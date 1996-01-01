Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Introduction to Organ systems
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to Anatomy & PhysiologyIntroduction to Organ systems
Multiple Choice
Of all your systems, the integumentary, respiratory, and digestive most regularly experience infection from microorganisms. Which answer best describes why that may be the case?

