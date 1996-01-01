1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Of all your systems, the integumentary, respiratory, and digestive most regularly experience infection from microorganisms. Which answer best describes why that may be the case?
All three systems are in regular contact with substances from outside the body that may contain bacteria.
All three systems are closely linked to the immune system, meaning they protect against microorganisms.
All three systems have limited blood supply, meaning the body has difficulty fighting infection in those places.
All three systems function to transfer materials from outside of the body to inside the body, giving microorganisms and entry point.
