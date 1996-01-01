23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
Problem 22.19a
Defecation is stimulated by:
a. stretch receptors in the rectum, initiating the defecation reflex in the spinal cord.
b. segmentation of haustra in the proximal large intestine.
c. contraction of the external anal sphincter.
d. activation of the defecation reflex by the presence of fecal material in the proximal large intestine.
