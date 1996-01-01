23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Problem 22.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
____Chief cells
____Parietal cells
____Gastrin
____Pyloric sphincter
____Diffuse neuroendocrine (DNES) cells
____Gastroesophageal sphincter
____Pepsin
____Chyme
a. Hormone that stimulates multiple digestive processes
b. Enzyme that begins protein digestion
c. Produce acid and intrinsic factor
d. Liquid produced as a result of stomach churning
e. Produce pepsinogen
f. Cells in gastric glands that produce hormones
g. Controls passage of bolus from esophagus to stomach
h. Controls passage of stomach contents to duodenum
