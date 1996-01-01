Anatomy & Physiology
Back
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways
Pathway of blood through the pulmonary circuit
Problem
During pulmonary circulation, blood leaves the __________.
A
right ventricle and flows directly to the aorta
B
right ventricle and flows directly to the lungs
C
right atrium and flows directly to the lungs
D
right atrium and flows directly to the left ventricle
E
left ventricle and flows directly to the lungs
