28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
Problem 27.12a
Textbook Question
Match the structures found in the fetal circulation with what each fetal structure becomes after birth:
________Foramen ovale
________Ductus arteriosus
________Ductus venosus
a. Ligamentum venosum
b. Fossa ovalis
c. Ligamentum arteriosum
