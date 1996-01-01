Anatomy & Physiology
Back
22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
Neural controls of respiration
Problem
The pontine respiratory group is responsible for all of the following functions EXCEPT __________.
A
regulating and modifying the activity of the medullary neurons
B
smoothing out the transition from inspiration to expiration
C
causing apneustic breathing if it is damaged
D
stimulating the contraction of the diaphragm
