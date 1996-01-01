Anatomy & Physiology
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Embryonic Development
Placenta Formation and Functions
Problem
What is the function of the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin)?
A
It causes the uterine lining to slough off or shed to maintain pregnancy.
B
It inhibits the production of estrogen and progesterone by the ovary.
C
It increases to high levels near birth, helping initiate the birth process.
D
It signals the corpus luteum to continue producing estrogen and progesterone to maintain the pregnancy.
E
It stimulates the production of FSH by the pituitary.
