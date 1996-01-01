Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to Anatomy & PhysiologyFeedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop?

68
2
3:25m

Watch next

Master Positive Feedback Loops with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce

Start learning
03:25
Positive Feedback Loops
Bruce
186
14
02:43
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback Example 1
Bruce
115
8