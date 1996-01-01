1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop?
The body increasing heart rate after a drop in blood pressure.
The body shivering to increase temperature on a cold day.
The action of platelets to form a blood clot when you get a paper cut.
Parathyroid hormone signaling bone to release calcium when calcium levels are low.
