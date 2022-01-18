Brain Disorders Diagnose

>> You're able to understand what I am saying right now and interpret the words on the pages of your textbook due to the functions of the central nervous system or CNS. The CNS consists of the spinal cord and the brain. As a healthcare professional, it is very important to understand the anatomy and physiology of the CNS so that you could recognize different signs and symptoms of the brain and spinal cord injuries, accidents, and disorders. For example, in order to recognize and assess the signs and symptoms of a stroke, you will need to understand the different pathways in the brain and how they lead to different signs and symptoms in the stroke patient. For instance, if a patient has a blood clot on the left side of the brain that leads to a stroke, this would likely result in paralysis to the right side of the body. Also, if the cerebral cortex is affected, the patient may have aphasia or difficulties with language. If the cerebellum is involved, the patient may have difficulty walking almost as if they were drunk. It is critical to understand these and other basic concepts of the CNS in order to treat patients suffering from strokes or other disorders of the central nervous system.

