Marfan syndrome is a genetic condition that affects production and maintenance of elastic fibers in the ECM. Based on this information, what may be a regular serious complication of Marfan syndrome?
An inability to store nutrients as production of adipose tissue is inhibited significantly.
Regular rupture of ligaments as the fibers in dense regular connective tissue would not be produced properly.
Hyper elasticity of skin as dense irregular connective tissue of the dermis would stretch more.
Rupture of the aorta, as elastic connective tissue in large blood vessels allows for stretching and recoil.
