ATP Structure Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is a nucleotide composed of three main components: a ribose sugar, three phosphate groups, and an adenine base. The ribose sugar distinguishes ATP from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which contains deoxyribose. Understanding ATP's structure is crucial for recognizing its role in energy transfer within cells.

High-Energy Phosphate Bonds ATP contains high-energy phosphate bonds, particularly between the second and third phosphate groups. These bonds store energy that can be released during hydrolysis, providing the energy necessary for various cellular processes. This concept is fundamental in biochemistry, as it explains how ATP serves as a primary energy currency in biological systems.