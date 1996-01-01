Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Limbs
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to Anatomy & PhysiologyDirectional Terms: Limbs
Multiple Choice

Your study partner tells you that the wrist is superior to the elbow. How do you correct them?

