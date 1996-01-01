Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Labor and Delivery
Labor initiation and stages
Problem
__________ refers to events that occur from the time of fertilization (conception) until the infant is born.
A
Embryo
B
Gestation period
C
Pregnancy
D
Conceptus
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Reproductive System - Pregnancy & Development
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
67 views
Hide transcripts
Stages of labor - physiology
by Osmosis
1
67 views
Hide transcripts
Obstetrics - Stages of Labour
by Armando Hasudungan
52 views
Hide transcripts
Stages of Labor Nursing OB for Nursing
by RegisteredNurseRN
51 views
Hide transcripts
Parturition - Pregnancy, Hormones, Giving Birth
by Armando Hasudungan
95 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.