True or False: The nose and the ear are made of the same type of cartilage.
True: they are both hyaline cartilage.
True: they are both elastic cartilage.
False: the nose is elastic cartilage and the ear is hyaline cartilage.
False: the nose is hyaline cartilage and the ear is elastic cartilage.
