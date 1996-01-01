22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
Match the following terms with the correct description.
_____Bicarbonate ion
_____Hemoglobin
_____BPG
_____Carbonic anhydrase
_____Chloride shift
_____Carbaminohemoglobin
a. The movement of anions into the erythrocyte to balance the outward movement of bicarbonate
b. Hemoglobin bound to carbon dioxide
c. Enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into carbonic acid
d. The main way carbon dioxide is transported in the blood
e. Protein that transports oxygen in the blood
f. Substance that decreases hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen
