23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
2:15 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not characteristic of the colon? a. It is divided into ascending, transverse, and descending portions; b. it contains abundant bacteria, some of which synthesize certain vitamins; c. it is the main absorptive site; d. it absorbs much of the water and salts remaining in the wastes.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice