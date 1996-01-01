Anatomy & Physiology
12. Central Nervous System
Brain
Brain Stem- Midbrain, Pons and Medulla Oblongata
Problem
Which of the following regions acts as an autonomic reflex center of the brain?
A
medulla oblongata
B
pons
C
cerebellum
D
midbrain
Show Answer
Next question
