18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Blood pathway through the heart
Problem
During pulmonary circulation, blood leaves the __________.
A
right ventricle and flows directly to the lungs
B
right atrium and flows directly to the lungs
C
left ventricle and flows directly to the lungs
D
right ventricle and flows directly to the aorta
E
right atrium and flows directly to the left ventricle
