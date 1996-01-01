Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
Multiple Choice

Max hears that wrinkles are formed because the dense irregular connective tissue under the skin produces less collagen as we age. To counteract this, they go out and buy a skin cream that claims to contain collagen fibers. Based on what you know about connective tissue and epithelial tissue, do you expect the collagen fibers in this hypothetical skin cream to affect the underlying connective tissue?

1
2:46m

