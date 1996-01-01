4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What is the difference in function between fixed and migratory cells in connective tissue proper?
A
Migratory cells maintain the matrix while fixed cells defend against infection.
B
Migratory cells defend against infection while fixed cells maintain the matrix.
Watch next
Master Intro to Connective Tissue Proper with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice