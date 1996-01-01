28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Embryonic Development
Problem 27.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the structures of the embryo with the primary germ layer from which each developed. Each germ layer will have more than one structure.
________Endoderm
________Mesoderm
________Ectoderm
a. Nervous system
b. Linings of the digestive tract
c. Skeletal structures
d. Epidermis of the skin
e. Thyroid and parathyroid glands
f. Skeletal muscles
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice