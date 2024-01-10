18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Problem 17.1c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Arteries always carry oxygenated blood away from the heart, and veins always carry deoxygenated blood toward the heart.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos