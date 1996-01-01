Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Smooth Muscle
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Related Videos
Related Practice
02:33
Smooth Muscle Contraction
SparkHealth
441
1
16:19
Smooth Muscle vs. Skeletal Muscle
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
478
1
04:20
Skeletal Muscle vs Smooth Muscle
Physiology with Dr Christian
17
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.