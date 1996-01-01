Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
Multiple Choice
What feature about dense regular connective tissue makes them well suited for tendons?

