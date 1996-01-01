Anatomy & Physiology
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Smooth Muscle
Problem
Which of the following statements about smooth muscle is true?
A
Contractions are rapid and forceful.
B
It has branching fibers.
C
Fibers are small and spindle-shaped.
D
Nuclei are peripherally located in the fibers.
E
Smooth muscle is striated and involuntary.
