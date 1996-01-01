Anatomy & Physiology
15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
Balance organs of the semicircular canals
Problem
Which of the following is true of static equilibrium receptors?
A
Static equilibrium receptors are called cristae ampullares.
B
Static equilibrium receptors can respond to rotational forces.
C
Static equilibrium receptors are found in the semicircular canals of the ear.
D
Static equilibrium receptors monitor the position of the head.
