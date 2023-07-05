Chemical synapses are characterized by all of the following except
a. the release of neurotransmitter by the presynaptic membranes,
b. postsynaptic membranes bearing receptors that bind neurotransmitter,
c. ions flowing through protein channels from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic neuron,
d. a fluid-filled gap separating the neurons.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Chemical Synapse with a bite sized video explanation from