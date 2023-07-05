Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology11. Nervous TissueSynapseDefine Synapse
Problem 4
Textbook Question

Chemical synapses are characterized by all of the following except a. the release of neurotransmitter by the presynaptic membranes, b. postsynaptic membranes bearing receptors that bind neurotransmitter, c. ions flowing through protein channels from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic neuron, d. a fluid-filled gap separating the neurons.

Verified Solution
