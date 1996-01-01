24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
2:27 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In a temperate climate under ordinary conditions, the greatest loss of body heat occurs through a. radiation, b. conduction, c. evaporation, d. none of the above.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Brain's Hunger/Satiety Pathways and Obesity with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice