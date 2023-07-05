Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology4. TissuesTissue Repair
2:52 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question

Describe the process of tissue repair, making sure you indicate factors that influence this process.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
4:10m

Watch next

Master Tissue Repair with a bite sized video explanation from WyzSci

Start learning
04:10
Tissue Repair
WyzSci
476
2
1:24
Types of Tissues and Tissue Repair
Pearson
370
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.