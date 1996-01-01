Anatomy & Physiology
15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
The sound conduction pathway to the fluids of the internal ear
Problem
Which of the following neurotransmitters is involved with hearing in the inner ear?
A
glutamate
B
dopamine
C
acetylcholine
D
norepinephrine
