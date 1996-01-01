Anatomy & Physiology
16. System
Endocrine Organs
Thyroid hormones
Problem
The metabolic rate of most body tissues is controlled directly by __________.
A
ACTH
B
FSH
C
TSH
D
ADH
E
TH
