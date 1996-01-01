Anatomy & Physiology
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Embryonic Development
Implantation
Problem
Implantation is completed after the __________.
A
corpus luteum deteriorates
B
nervous system forms
C
yolk sac forms
D
amnion has formed
E
blastocyst is entirely surrounded by endometrium
