Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and electron transport
Problem
Most of the ATP produced during cellular respiration is produced by __________.
A
the Krebs cycle
B
glycolysis
C
oxidative phosphorylation during the chemiosmotic process
D
gluconeogenesis
E
substrate-level phosphorylation
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
ATP and Food
by Pearson
56 views
Hide transcripts
Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis
by Professor Dave Explains
68 views
Hide transcripts
Cellular Respiration: The Citric Acid Cycle
by Professor Dave Explains
71 views
Hide transcripts
Cellular Respiration: The Electron Transport Chain and Oxidative Phosphorylation
by Professor Dave Explains
65 views
Hide transcripts
Cellular Respiration
by Bozeman Science
54 views
Hide transcripts
ATP & Respiration
by Crash Course Biology
49 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.