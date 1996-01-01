Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology3. CellsNucleusProtein Synthesis, Gene and Genetic Code

Transcription

National Human Genome Research Institute
16
Was this helpful?
3:32
Protein Synthesis
Pearson
491
4:17
Chromosomes and Genes
Pearson
390
02:42
From DNA to Protein
yourgenome
341
00:31
Transcription
National Human Genome Research Institute
16
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.