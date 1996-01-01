Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Nucleus
Protein Synthesis, Gene and Genetic Code
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Related Videos
Related Practice
3:32
Protein Synthesis
Pearson
491
4:17
Chromosomes and Genes
Pearson
390
02:42
From DNA to Protein
yourgenome
341
00:31
Transcription
National Human Genome Research Institute
16
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.