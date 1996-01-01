4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
If a sensory nerve running from the hand to the spinal cord is severed, you will lose feeling in your hand. What statement best describes the reason for this?
The electrical impulse can no longer be conducted from the hand to the spinal cord.
The neurotransmitter molecules can no longer travel from the hand to the spinal cord.
The neuron can no longer transmit the signal from neuron in the hand to the neuroglial cells in the spinal cord.
The neuroglia cells can no longer transmit the signal from the hand to the spinal cord.
