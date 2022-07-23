Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

All living organisms are composed of cells This concept states that all forms of life, from the simplest bacteria to complex multicellular organisms, are made up of one or more cells. Cells are the fundamental units of structure and function in living things, highlighting the importance of cellular organization in biology. Recommended video: 06:51 06:51 Organization of DNA in the Cell

The cell is the basic unit of life This principle emphasizes that the cell is the smallest unit capable of performing all life processes. It serves as the building block for all living organisms, indicating that cellular functions are essential for the maintenance of life. Recommended video: 03:36 03:36 Elements of Life