A nerve cell and a lymphocyte are presumed to differ in their:
a. Specialized structure
b. Suppressed genes and embryonic history
c. Genetic information
d. a and b, e. a and c
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
A nerve cell and a lymphocyte are presumed to differ in their:
a. Specialized structure
b. Suppressed genes and embryonic history
c. Genetic information
d. a and b, e. a and c
Although cells have differences that reflect their special functions in the body, what functional abilities do all cells exhibit?
Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?