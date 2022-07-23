Step 5: Identify the fourth image (bottom left) as 'Stratified Squamous Epithelium' due to multiple layers of cells with the topmost layer being flat and thin, and the fifth image (bottom middle) as 'Stratified Cuboidal Epithelium' with multiple layers of cube-shaped cells. Finally, the sixth image (bottom right) is 'Pseudostratified Columnar Epithelium' characterized by a single layer of cells of varying heights that appear stratified but all cells contact the basement membrane.