Imagine you are a surgeon about to perform a procedure on the liver, which is located on the right side of body just below the ribs. Relative to the navel (belly button) where would you prepare the incision?
Medial and ipsilateral to the right.
Inferior and medial to the left.
Contralateral and superior to the left.
Superior and lateral to the right.
