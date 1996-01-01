Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Nucleus
Phases of the Cell Cycle
Problem
In which stage of mitosis do the chromosomes align along the cell equator?
A
metaphase
B
interphase
C
anaphase
D
prophase
E
telophase
