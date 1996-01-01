Anatomy & Physiology
25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Dilute and concentrated urine formation
Problem
Urea transport out of the medullary collecting duct is enhanced by __________.
A
renin
B
angiotensin II
C
prostaglandin E
2
D
ADH
