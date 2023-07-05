On an outline diagram of the human body, mark off various regions according to the rule of nines. What percentage of the total body surface is affected if the skin over the following body parts is burned?
a. the entire posterior trunk and buttocks,
b. an entire lower limb,
c. the entire front of the left upper limb.
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Structure and Function of the Skin with a bite sized video explanation from