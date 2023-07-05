Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology5. Integumentary SystemSkinBurns
Problem 15
On an outline diagram of the human body, mark off various regions according to the rule of nines. What percentage of the total body surface is affected if the skin over the following body parts is burned? a. the entire posterior trunk and buttocks, b. an entire lower limb, c. the entire front of the left upper limb.

Verified Solution
