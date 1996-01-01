15. Special Senses
Smell
Problem 5c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The two hormones released by the posterior lobe of the pituitary gland are (a) GH and gonadotropin, (b) estrogen and progesterone, (c) GH and prolactin, (d) ADH and oxytocin.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Neuroscience: Olfaction with a bite sized video explanation from Neuroscientifically ChallengedStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice