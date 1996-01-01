22. Respiratory System
For any partial pressure of oxygen, if the concentration of 2,3- bisphosphoglycerate (BPG) increases, (a) the amount of oxygen released by hemoglobin will decrease, (b) the oxygen levels in hemoglobin will be unaffected, (c) the amount of oxygen released by hemoglobin will increase, (d) the amount of carbon dioxide carried by hemoglobin will increase.
