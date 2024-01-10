19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. Increased concentrations of carbon dioxide and hydrogen ions and a decreased concentration of oxygen in the interstitial fluid cause local arteriolar constriction.
